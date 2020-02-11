Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Donnie Carter, 86, of Flint will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler with Chaplain Jeff Summers officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mrs. Carter passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Whitehouse. She was born August 21, 1933 in Craft to Joseph and Leona Clark Klement.



Donnie was a member of Flint Baptist Church in Flint. She retired from Dillard's after several decades of service.



Donnie was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd L. Carter after being married over 65 years and her son, Mike Carter. She is survived by her loving family including her son Terry and his wife Laura; their children Rebecca and Matthew; and great-grandchildren Johzie and Hendrix.



Pallbearers will be Butch Jones, Jimmy Jones, Mike Harris, Jimmy Stripling, Jack Bailey and Tommy Boeh.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 11, 2020

