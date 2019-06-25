Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Totty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Sue Painter Totty, 66, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25th from 5:00 -7:00 PM at Bigger's Funeral Home in Lake Worth. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 26th at 1 PM at the Decatur Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jenny's Hope in Decatur, Texas. Donna will be laid to rest beside her parents in Woodside Cemetery in Grand Saline, Texas on Friday, June 28th at 1:00 P.M.



Donna was born on January 18, 1953, in Dallas, Texas to Joel and Helen Painter. She grew up in San Diego, CA and Tyler, TX, and she graduated from Robert E. Lee High school in 1971 and Tyler Junior College in 1973. She married Rick Totty on August 23, 1973. She loved traveling, crafting, and spending time with her family and friends. Donna's strong faith in God helped her throughout her 4 year fight against breast cancer. She shared her faith and hopefulness with everyone around her and was an inspiration to many others fighting the same battle with cancer. She was a cherished wife, mama, sister, "Domma", and friend.



Donna was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.



Those left to treasure her memory are her husband, Rick Totty; son Ryan Totty and wife, Lindsey; daughter Reagan Venturi and husband, Michael; son Reid Totty; and grandchildren Reese, Ryder, and Race Totty, Kelen Totty, Caira and Jena Battifora, and Laine Venturi; her sister Sheila Painter McInerney and family; her brother Jerry Painter and wife, Debra and family; and her best friend Ro McKinney.

