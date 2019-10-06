A memorial service for Donna Lyn Abbey, 59, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Marvin United Methodist Church with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. A reception will follow in the parlor room at Marvin United Methodist Church.
Ms. Abbey passed away on October 3, 2019 at The Hospice of East Texas. She was born May 30, 1960 in Tyler to William A. Abbey, Jr. and Johnny Abbey.
Donna graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1978. She went on to graduate from Tyler Junior College before transferring to The University of Texas at Austin where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Interior Design. Ms. Abbey was employed at The University of Texas at Tyler, Music Department, as an Administrative Assistant.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, William A. Jr. and Johnny L. Abbey. She is survived by her loving family including her daughter, Abbey Gonzalez of Tyler; sister, Kristin George and her husband Ranji of Frisco; uncle, Roy L. Armstrong, Jr. and his wife Amy of Wilmington, Delaware; and cousins, Megan Armstrong and Katie Gulick and her husband, Greg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, (www.bcrf.org) or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111, University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2019