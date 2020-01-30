Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Desma Vogtman Eaton, 90, has returned home to Heaven. She passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. Donna was born on September 7, 1929 in Park Rapids, Minnesota. She was the middle child and only daughter of three children born to the late Paul Myron Vogtman and Desma Eells Vogtman Sims.



The family re-located to Pasadena, Texas in 1942. It was there that Donna met Johnnie "Earl" Eaton who had returned from serving his country in World War II. They were married on September 11, 1947, and were married for 67 years. Into this loving marriage, they welcomed four children - three sons and a daughter.



After raising her children, Donna realized a life-long dream of becoming a nurse and graduated as an LVN in 1976. In retirement, she and Earl enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Europe, and Canada.



Donna is survived by her daughter, Karen Eaton Gordon of Austin; two sons, Steven E. Eaton, of Tyler, and Jeffrey S. Eaton and wife Stephanie of Leander; and grandson, Keith Pevoto of Austin. Her oldest son, Thomas G. Eaton, is deceased; daughter-in-law Barbara Eaton, and her children, Susan and husband Rick, George Ray, and their children mourn in her loss.



Additionally, Donna is survived by her brother, Glen R. "Bucky" Vogtman and wife Marge of Texas City; her best friend for over 75 years, Norma Jean Dixon of Arlington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnnie Earl Eaton; her oldest son, Thomas G. Eaton; brother Leon L. Vogtman; and son-in-law Davis Gordon.



A celebration service for family and friends will be held in the chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Ted Eaton officiating followed by interment at the Cathedral in The Pines. Honorary pallbearers will be grandson Keith Pevoto and the Joy Class of Colonial Hills Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Hospice of East Texas who provided Donna such loving and compassionate care in her last months, or a . To view online, please go to



