Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Wayne "Donny" Phillips Jr.. View Sign Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald "Donny" Wayne Phillips, Jr. of Tyler passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband & best friend of 8 years to Shelley Rockwell. The lights of his life were his four grandchildren: Bentley, Cole, Dakota & Violet. Donny also leaves behind two daughters, Linda "Sassy" Phillips, Dawna "Dani" Phillips and Tabitha Moore, mother Linda Walker, brother Gary Phillips (Marla Phillips), sister Cheryl Reece (Johnny Reece), sister Shelly McClain (Chris McClain), sister Denise Moreland (Dave) sister Susan Miller (Yancy), sister Karen Walker, brother Ricky Phillips (Christopher Henson), several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved so dearly.



He was preceded in death by his father Donald Phillips, stepfather Travis Walker, grandparents Etta Faye & C.O. Anderson, Victor & Ruby Williams, and grandfather Aubrey Phillips. Donny was born in Tyler, Texas on July 3, 1964. He graduated from Chapel Hill High School and dedicated much of his career holding rank as a very well-respected employee of the City of Tyler Utilities Department. He had an incredible passion for riding his Harley with the wind blowing in his face, had an extreme aversion of being included in group text messages and embodied kindness for his fellow man.



The name Donny means "world mighty". The dictionary definition tells us that this means "possessing great and impressive power or strength". This couldn't be more fitting to describe Donny. He possessed many great powers. He had a very quiet confidence, having to say only very few words for people to know his viewpoint and what was important to him. He had the power of lightning quick wit, often followed by a truly contagious laugh. To know him was to fall in love with him immediately. He was crazy about his grandchildren, and all children in general all of which he treated as they were his very own grandchildren. His face would light up in their presence and he made it his mission to bring that same joy to their lives as well. He had the power of patience and detail, evident even in his relished hobby of tinkering with automotive projects. He knew and possessed the power of generosity and selflessness, always lending a helping hand and expecting nothing in return. He knew the power of effort and achievement, giving every task his all, regardless of its nature. He knew and exhibited the power of love, showing it daily and in a multitude of ways. As for strength, this could be seen in always being there for friends, family, and strangers alike. He showed strength in his work ethic, his faith in God, and in his passion for life.



Donny made a permanent imprint on all who knew him - teaching by example, leading with courage and perseverance, and spreading kindness and compassion along every path he crossed. His spirit will live on in cherished memories and through the lessons learned in having him as a role model and teacher in life's classroom. Rest in eternal peace, Donny, and may you ride through the rolling clouds of Heaven and shine your light down on us as you are now our beloved angel.



But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Galatians 5:22-23



Visitation will be held at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler on Friday June 14, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 PM. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler.



Pastor Officiating: Brother Terry Davis, Member of Hainesville Baptist Church, Hainesville, TX.



Pallbearers: Gary Phillips, Ricky Phillips, James Byrd Jr., Steven Byrd, David Byrd, Jesse Loven, Jaelyn Downey & Dickey Dale. Honorary pallbearers: Timothy Cravens, Eddie Marshall, Travis Carter, Tony Hubbard, Phillip Gomez, Morgan Hill, Mitch Corn, Kelvin Wade, Donald "Bo" Cain, James Byrd, Sr. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Donny can be sent to the hurricane relief fund 4HIM, Lake Tyler Baptist Church - Youth Department, 13230 CR 285, Tyler, Texas 75707 or to his church, Hainesville, Baptist Church, 3368 FM 49, Mineola, Texas 75773. To view online, please go to



Donald "Donny" Wayne Phillips, Jr. of Tyler passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband & best friend of 8 years to Shelley Rockwell. The lights of his life were his four grandchildren: Bentley, Cole, Dakota & Violet. Donny also leaves behind two daughters, Linda "Sassy" Phillips, Dawna "Dani" Phillips and Tabitha Moore, mother Linda Walker, brother Gary Phillips (Marla Phillips), sister Cheryl Reece (Johnny Reece), sister Shelly McClain (Chris McClain), sister Denise Moreland (Dave) sister Susan Miller (Yancy), sister Karen Walker, brother Ricky Phillips (Christopher Henson), several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved so dearly.He was preceded in death by his father Donald Phillips, stepfather Travis Walker, grandparents Etta Faye & C.O. Anderson, Victor & Ruby Williams, and grandfather Aubrey Phillips. Donny was born in Tyler, Texas on July 3, 1964. He graduated from Chapel Hill High School and dedicated much of his career holding rank as a very well-respected employee of the City of Tyler Utilities Department. He had an incredible passion for riding his Harley with the wind blowing in his face, had an extreme aversion of being included in group text messages and embodied kindness for his fellow man.The name Donny means "world mighty". The dictionary definition tells us that this means "possessing great and impressive power or strength". This couldn't be more fitting to describe Donny. He possessed many great powers. He had a very quiet confidence, having to say only very few words for people to know his viewpoint and what was important to him. He had the power of lightning quick wit, often followed by a truly contagious laugh. To know him was to fall in love with him immediately. He was crazy about his grandchildren, and all children in general all of which he treated as they were his very own grandchildren. His face would light up in their presence and he made it his mission to bring that same joy to their lives as well. He had the power of patience and detail, evident even in his relished hobby of tinkering with automotive projects. He knew and possessed the power of generosity and selflessness, always lending a helping hand and expecting nothing in return. He knew the power of effort and achievement, giving every task his all, regardless of its nature. He knew and exhibited the power of love, showing it daily and in a multitude of ways. As for strength, this could be seen in always being there for friends, family, and strangers alike. He showed strength in his work ethic, his faith in God, and in his passion for life.Donny made a permanent imprint on all who knew him - teaching by example, leading with courage and perseverance, and spreading kindness and compassion along every path he crossed. His spirit will live on in cherished memories and through the lessons learned in having him as a role model and teacher in life's classroom. Rest in eternal peace, Donny, and may you ride through the rolling clouds of Heaven and shine your light down on us as you are now our beloved angel.But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Galatians 5:22-23Visitation will be held at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler on Friday June 14, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 PM. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler.Pastor Officiating: Brother Terry Davis, Member of Hainesville Baptist Church, Hainesville, TX.Pallbearers: Gary Phillips, Ricky Phillips, James Byrd Jr., Steven Byrd, David Byrd, Jesse Loven, Jaelyn Downey & Dickey Dale. Honorary pallbearers: Timothy Cravens, Eddie Marshall, Travis Carter, Tony Hubbard, Phillip Gomez, Morgan Hill, Mitch Corn, Kelvin Wade, Donald "Bo" Cain, James Byrd, Sr. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Donny can be sent to the hurricane relief fund 4HIM, Lake Tyler Baptist Church - Youth Department, 13230 CR 285, Tyler, Texas 75707 or to his church, Hainesville, Baptist Church, 3368 FM 49, Mineola, Texas 75773. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close