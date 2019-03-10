Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ray Chaney. View Sign

Donald Ray Chaney passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 in Tyler at The Hospice of East Texas, after a long battle with heart disease. Don was born August 12, 1937 in Wapanucka, Oklahoma to Ruby and Hubert Chaney. He graduated from Eunice High School in 1956 and attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine. He later attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico.



Mr. Chaney is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jackie Crawford Chaney, daughter Terri Allen (Huntsville, AL), son-in-law Ed Allen; daughter Tani Dorman (Kilgore) son-in-law Michael



Dorman; and Tristi Hooper (Tyler), son-in-law Corey Hooper. He had 7 grandchildren that he loved and adored, Edward Allen, Jr., J.D. Dorman, Cristian Hooper, Hagen Dorman, Camden



Hooper, Henry Chaney Allen and Conally Hooper. They all are so blessed by his legacy of being a prayer warrior for them.



Don is preceded in death by father, Hubert Chaney, mother Ruby Walters Chaney, sister Dorothy Roach and niece Shauna Penland.



Above all, he was a man of strong faith, serving God and others in any way and then a broadcaster and businessman. He was active in the Tyler community and truly believed that his



work in broadcasting was his path to serve the community. Don was co-founder of the East Texas Food Bank; served on many boards including Texas Association of Broadcasters, National



Association of Broadcasters and Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. He was honored to receive the T.B. Butler award and Texas Broadcaster of the Year in 1987.



At Don's request, his body will be donated to UT Southwestern Medical School of Dallas for the advancement of science and heart health. He will be memorialized at a later date in a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the East Texas Food Bank and the .

