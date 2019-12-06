Funeral services for Mr. Donald Paul Maxson ("Pops"), of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019 11:00 AM at New Generation Baptist Church with Overseerer Sharon Wickware eulogist and Rev. Michael Wilburn officiating. Interment will held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Donald Paul Maxson was born March 18, 1959 to Raymond Lee Maxson, Sr. & Geraldine Maxson in Tyler, Texas. He attended local schools and was a graduate John Tyler High School in 1977.
He was a laborer many years for Ashcraft Marble Co. Tyler, TX.
He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Lee Maxson, Sr.
He leaves as survivors, Linda Berry Maxson, Mother, Geraldine Maxson; One brother Raymond Lee Maxson, Jr. ; Two sisters Ramona Mance and Lakeya Udenze. Three sons Marlon Terail Maxson, Jerome Lee "Bebe" Maxson, and Walter Don "Pint". One daughter Danielle Maxson. Two granddaughters; Jazzilena Scott, and Sha'naria Maxson. A host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12 noon-8:00 pm.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019