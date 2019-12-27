Funeral services for Mr. Donald Glen Caldwell, 49, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Louis Baptist Church with Pastor James Johnson as eulogist. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Survivors include his wife, Emina Caldwell; 3 sons, Clif Caldwell, Xavier Caldwell and Greg Johnson; 3 daughters, Dominique Caldwell, Zamyria Caldwell, and Laquesha Rollins; 3 brothers, Gerald Caldwell, Aaron Mason, and James Caldwell; 4 sisters, Patresha Woods, Eartha Jordan, Kalea Elliott, and Karen Caldwell; and 2 grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019