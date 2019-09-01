Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Don Skylar will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Rabbi Michael Wallace officiating. He passed away at the age of 87 on August 29, 2019.



Don was born on November 14, 1931 in Bronx, New York to the late Harry Schwartz and Jean Rosenblum. He had been a resident of Tyler for 21 years, formerly living in Daytona Beach, Florida. He honorably served as Petty Officer 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked in sonar on the USS Abbot. He was an honorary Shriner, and belonged to the Sunrise Lion Club and Tyler Contact Club. He was the winner of the National "Addy" award for Renault Commercial.



Don organized and started the soccer league in Daytona Beach. He has a long and decorated advertising career in radio and television. He hosted post-race shows for NASCAR with Ned Jarrett. He started his first radio job in Paris, Texas, and then went on to be the radio personality in Dayton Beach, "Dapper Don Skylar" the "Voice of Daytona". He called greyhound races for more than 20 years and is still remembered for his lead off of "Here Comes Lucky - And they're off!" He served as master of ceremonies for many dance recitals and was the male winner of East Texas Dancing with the Stars when he was in his 70's. He was awarded numerous awards by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce, served as representative for Votran (Volusia County Transit) and "Professor Greenvise" for Florida's Recycling Program. He worked for Sunbeam Bread as a print model, as well as CBS 19 and KTBB radio stations.



Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Lilly Skylar of Tyler; daughter, Alana Skylar; son, Larry Skylar; and two grandchildren, Jared and Jordan Sammarco.



