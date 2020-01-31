Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Don Leon Ribble passed away at his home in Winona, on January 28, 2020 at the age of 84.



Don is survived by his daughter Patti Scoggins and son-in-law Lee of Troup; son-in-law Holt Kimbro of Dallas; granddaughter Laura Gray and son-in-law Glenn of Winona; granddaughter Becky Davis and son-in-law Andrew of Winona; grandson Andrew Scoggins and wife Whitney of Tyler; grandson Matthew MacWhirter of Houston; granddaughter Kelsey Collins and son-in-law Bradley of Winona; great-grandchildren Alexander Davis, Audrey Davis, Rowan Gray, Riley Gray, Caitlin Gray and Kaylee Collins. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Ribble and daughter Julie Kimbro.



Don was born on January 30, 1936 in Seagraves to C.S. Ribble and Maudie Edwards. Don married his high school sweetheart Betty on March 3, 1953 and they welcomed 2 daughters. Don worked for and retired from Kelly Springfield. His children and grandchildren remember him as a patient, loving man, a steadying hand in times of trouble and the perfect example of what a good man should be. His great grand-children remember him always willing to read a book, listen to a wild tale, or take a trip (or 2) to Dairy Queen.



Don picked up the guitar later in life and enjoyed playing for himself and his church. He also wrote songs and poetry. His sense of humor was a light to anyone he met and he made friends everywhere he went. He was a man dedicated to the Lord, spreading his word and love while attending New Life Baptist church.



A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Brother Dale Wilt will officiate the ceremony. If Don has touched your life, you are welcome.



"What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments but what is woven into the lives



of others."



Don Leon Ribble passed away at his home in Winona, on January 28, 2020 at the age of 84.Don is survived by his daughter Patti Scoggins and son-in-law Lee of Troup; son-in-law Holt Kimbro of Dallas; granddaughter Laura Gray and son-in-law Glenn of Winona; granddaughter Becky Davis and son-in-law Andrew of Winona; grandson Andrew Scoggins and wife Whitney of Tyler; grandson Matthew MacWhirter of Houston; granddaughter Kelsey Collins and son-in-law Bradley of Winona; great-grandchildren Alexander Davis, Audrey Davis, Rowan Gray, Riley Gray, Caitlin Gray and Kaylee Collins. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Ribble and daughter Julie Kimbro.Don was born on January 30, 1936 in Seagraves to C.S. Ribble and Maudie Edwards. Don married his high school sweetheart Betty on March 3, 1953 and they welcomed 2 daughters. Don worked for and retired from Kelly Springfield. His children and grandchildren remember him as a patient, loving man, a steadying hand in times of trouble and the perfect example of what a good man should be. His great grand-children remember him always willing to read a book, listen to a wild tale, or take a trip (or 2) to Dairy Queen.Don picked up the guitar later in life and enjoyed playing for himself and his church. He also wrote songs and poetry. His sense of humor was a light to anyone he met and he made friends everywhere he went. He was a man dedicated to the Lord, spreading his word and love while attending New Life Baptist church.A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Brother Dale Wilt will officiate the ceremony. If Don has touched your life, you are welcome."What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments but what is woven into the livesof others." Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close