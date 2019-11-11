Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Don Gill Agnew, 81, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donald Barron officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Agnew passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in Tyler. He was born July 12, 1938 in Dallas to Jack Gill Agnew and Ruby Annelle Crowell Agnew.



Don was a member of many professional organizations. He graduated from the University of North Texas. He held the position of Director of Communications with Tyler ISD.



Don was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest daughter, Lynn Kirkman. He is survived by his loving family including wife, Joyce Agar Agnew; their children and spouses, Lisa Agnew (Steve Morgan), Larry Agnew (Shelly), and Lyle Agnew (Teri); their grandchildren, Whitney Agnew Scruggs (Casey), Cameron Agnew (Macy), Cody Kirkman (Ashley), Katelynn Mobley (John), Taylor Bardin (Taylor), Madeline Simonetti, Jack Agnew, and Julianna Agnew; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Sawyer Scruggs, and Emmalynn Kirkman; as well as his brother, Gary Agnew; sister Judy Baker (Charlie); brother-in-law, Charles Agar; and son-in-law Norman Kirkman.



Pallbearers will be Don's grandsons.



Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to the , 1301 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701, the , P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284 or .



