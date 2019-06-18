Don "Rat" Brown, born February 13, 1943, passed away on June 16, 2019 peacefully in his home surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Clyde and Jessie Lou Brown, and his brother Terry Brown. He is survived by his wife, Ethalene Brown of Chandler, Texas. His daughter Leah and husband Mark, and his sisters June Echols and Brenda Gideon. Also, his grandchildren Amber and Cory Sewell, Ashley and Michael Edleman, and Adam McCoy. As well as, his great grandchildren Brooklyn , Jaxson , Samuel , Madelyn, Conor , and Evangeline. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Bullard, TX - Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2pm-4pm.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 18, 2019