Obituary

Memorial services for Dolores F. Johnson, 75, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Luna and (nephew) Rev. Ted Johnson officiating. A private burial will be held prior to the memorial service.



Mrs. Johnson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Tyler. She was born February 20, 1944 in Kingsville, Texas to Floyd Dawson and Hazel Akerman Dawson.



Dolores was a member of Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church. Education was important to Dolores as evidenced by graduating a year early from Tyler High. She then received both her Bachelor's and Master's Degree from the University of Texas at Tyler with a 4.0 GPA, all while raising a family. She was a Registered Educational Diagnostician prior to retiring from Tyler Independent School District. Before retiring from Tyler ISD, Dolores worked at Henderson County Cooperative as a Diagnostician. She also taught at Brownsboro Junior High for several years before becoming a diagnostician.



Dolores was preceded in death by numerous family members and her baby brother, Carl Nathaniel Blair. She is survived by her loving family including her loving and faithful husband of 58 years, Harry Edward Johnson; her daughter, Amanda Kay Warner who provided care for her in her last few years; an awesome son-in-law, Scott Warner (who kept Dolores on her toes and taught her the dangers of a dust buster); her FAVORITE child, Robert Chet Johnson; her two grandchildren (whom she loved dearly), Ryann Elizabeth Warner, who lives in the UK, and William Scott Warner II, a student attending the University of Arkansas; and her siblings, Gene Reed, Barbra Dawson, and Madlyn Blair.



Dolores was FAMOUS for her pies, banana pudding, and tri-color quilts, which she loved to make and they won her multiple awards including blue ribbons. Dolores was an excellent seamstress and loved to both sew and monogram for friends and family. She was well-known for her sense of humor. Dolores never met a stranger and was always the life of the party.



If you were to spend any time around Dolores you were sure to laugh. She was a faithful Christian and a Past Worthy Matron in the Eastern Star. Prior to becoming ill, Dolores volunteered with the Salvation Army and enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels and ringing the bell at Christmas. She also enjoyed quilting with Peacemakers at Pleasant Retreat Methodist Church.



Dolores had Type 1 diabetes for 46 years and, up until the last few years, lived a full, enjoyable life. Due to the love she taught Amanda Warner to have, Dolores was rewarded with several more quality years and a very peaceful transition. She will be truly missed by all, but the family and friends know she is pain free and with loved ones in Heaven.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church, 417 CR 1143, Tyler, Texas,



