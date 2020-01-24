Funeral services for Mrs. Dollie Mae O'Neal, 77, Tyler is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at New Zion Baptist Church, Winona TX with Dr. S.L. Curry, Jr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. O'Neal died January 20, 2020. She was born May 20, 1942.
Survivors inclue 2 sons, Benjamin (Nina) Johnigan and Andrew (Lenda) Jeffery; 2 daughters, Sonja Cuba and Lucretia Cuba; 10 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. with visitation from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020