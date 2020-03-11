Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Send Flowers Obituary

Dixie Jane (Lane) Torres, 79, of Flint, Texas died on March 10, 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease at the Oak Hills Terrace Memory Care, Tyler, Texas. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Tyler, date yet to be announced. Dixie was a devoted wife, teacher, and homemaker who resided with her husband, Louis, in Flint, Texas since 2002.



Dixie was born on March 23, 1940 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Marian and Frank Lane. A few years later, the Lane family moved to Blackberry, Minnesota where Dixie spent her formative years. In 1958, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. While at Andrews University, Dixie met Louis Torres. On August 12, 1962, Louis and Dixie were married at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Blackberry near Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Years later in 1989, Dixie earned a Master's of Science Degree in Consumer and Family Science from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska.



Dixie spent the majority of her life living in Lincoln, Nebraska and teaching home economics at the Freeman High School nearby in Adams, Nebraska, while her husband worked for the state of Nebraska in Health and Human Services. Dixie retired at the age of 60 in the year 2000.



Throughout her life, Dixie showed herself to be a kind and gentle woman who also distinguished herself as a nutritionist and consummate devote of the culinary arts. She enjoyed cooking, sewing garments, quilting, reading, and book clubs. Dixie and Louis traveled countrywide with their travel trailer, oftentimes traveling to compete in the American Kennel Club. In 2002, Dixie, Louis, and three dachshunds moved to a home in Flint, Texas.



Dixie is survived by Louis Torres, her husband of 57 years, and daughter and son-in-law, Sheila Torres-Blank and Steven Blank of San Marcos, Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Jackie Law of Omaha, Nebraska and brother, Lou Lane in Pueblo, Colorado, as well as many cousins, relatives and friends. Dixie will be remembered for her kindness and unassuming personality, her soft-spoken manner, devotion to husband and family, and her appreciation of her faith within the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Tyler, Texas.



Dixie Jane (Lane) Torres, 79, of Flint, Texas died on March 10, 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease at the Oak Hills Terrace Memory Care, Tyler, Texas. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Tyler, date yet to be announced. Dixie was a devoted wife, teacher, and homemaker who resided with her husband, Louis, in Flint, Texas since 2002.Dixie was born on March 23, 1940 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Marian and Frank Lane. A few years later, the Lane family moved to Blackberry, Minnesota where Dixie spent her formative years. In 1958, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. While at Andrews University, Dixie met Louis Torres. On August 12, 1962, Louis and Dixie were married at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Blackberry near Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Years later in 1989, Dixie earned a Master's of Science Degree in Consumer and Family Science from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska.Dixie spent the majority of her life living in Lincoln, Nebraska and teaching home economics at the Freeman High School nearby in Adams, Nebraska, while her husband worked for the state of Nebraska in Health and Human Services. Dixie retired at the age of 60 in the year 2000.Throughout her life, Dixie showed herself to be a kind and gentle woman who also distinguished herself as a nutritionist and consummate devote of the culinary arts. She enjoyed cooking, sewing garments, quilting, reading, and book clubs. Dixie and Louis traveled countrywide with their travel trailer, oftentimes traveling to compete in the American Kennel Club. In 2002, Dixie, Louis, and three dachshunds moved to a home in Flint, Texas.Dixie is survived by Louis Torres, her husband of 57 years, and daughter and son-in-law, Sheila Torres-Blank and Steven Blank of San Marcos, Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Jackie Law of Omaha, Nebraska and brother, Lou Lane in Pueblo, Colorado, as well as many cousins, relatives and friends. Dixie will be remembered for her kindness and unassuming personality, her soft-spoken manner, devotion to husband and family, and her appreciation of her faith within the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Tyler, Texas. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close