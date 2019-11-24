Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Diana Taylor Stone Crocker, 71, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Bartley Funeral Home with Bro. Homer Morgan officiating.



Diana passed away November 22, 2019 in Tyler. She was born May 5, 1948 in Marshall. She grew up in the Marshall area and graduated from Gladewater High School, Class of 1966. Diana lived the last 39 years in Grand Saline and was a member of the Lawrence Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing dominoes, coloring, working puzzles, collecting recipes, and giving her family and friends a hard time. She is preceded in death by her son, Scott Stone; mother, Eva Dean Jones Reed; father, James Willard Taylor, Sr.; and brother, James Taylor, Jr.



Survivors include two sons, Russel Stone and wife Tina of Wills Point and Travis Crocker and wife Kim of Quitman; two stepsons, Billy Crocker, Sr. and wife Tincy and Douglas Crocker, Jr., all of Mabank; two sisters, Karen "Kay" Jackson and husband Chuck of Hughes Springs and Bobbie Mings of Van; sister-in-law, Kay Taylor Wilson of Longview; special friends, Diane Stone and Jerry Stone; father of Travis, Doug Crocker of Mabank; twelve grandchildren, Kirsten Burden and husband Payton of Wills Point, Ryan Stone and wife Carson of Wills Point, Colby Stone of Wills Point, Cheyenne Perez and husband A.J. of Canton, Austin Stone - US Navy in Japan, Cooper Stone of Edgewood, Abigail Crocker, Kandace Herring, Kaci Simpson, Brayden Simpson, Mackyncie Simpson and Samuel Simpson, all of Quitman; two great-grandchildren, Jesse and Jackson Burden; and numerous other relatives and friends.



Pallbearers will be Chad Taylor, Kenneth Mings, Jay Mings, Rodney Jackson, Cooper Stone, and A.J. Perez.



Honorary pallbearer is Clay Taylor.



The family will receive friends, 2-4 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

