Diana Knox Conine peacefully departed this life on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Tyler, TX in the company of friends and family. She was born October 20, 1957 in Tyler, TX to Robert E. and Betty Jo Barnes Knox, Jr. Diana was raised in Tyler, TX was educated at Robert E. Lee High School and the University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Diana met Joe Guy Conine and married on October 4, 1986. She was a dedicated wife and mother for over 30 years. She was a member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church and is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Guy Conine and by her brother, Sam Knox.



Services for Diana Knox Conine are Visitation, at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, August 29, 2019, and Funeral Services starting at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Colonial Hills Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Carter officiating under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be at the Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, Texas.



Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Andy Drake of The Woodlands; brothers and sisters-in-laws, John and Karen Knox of Austin and Robert E. and Ann Knox, III of Richmond, VA; a sister and brother-in-law, Lundy Knox Forbes and Kevin Forbes of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Janet Knox of Lufkin; and one grandson, Adam Jones. Diana also looked forward to the arrival of her new granddaughter, Olivia Katherine Drake.



Memorials may be made to the ,1301 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, Texas 75701.



