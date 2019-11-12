Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Derris "Doc" M. Crockett, age 68 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale with Bro. Charles Gilmore, Bro. Byron Howard, Bro. Brett Wells and Bro. Gary McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Crockett went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Tyler at The Hospice of East Texas. He was born in Dallas, Texas on July 5, 1951 to Lee Roy and Betty Marjory (Tapley) Simpson. Mr. Crockett grew up in Dallas, Texas and was formerly of Dierks, Arkansas, Denton, Texas and Tyler, Texas before moving to Lindale, Texas in 1981. He graduated from Dierks High School in Arkansas and attended Cooke County Junior College. Mr. Crockett was a master carpenter by trade, and he worked for several construction companies before opening his own business, Triple C Contracting, with his two sons. He was a member of the Cross-Brand Cowboy Church where he was active in Guest Services and the Military Support Team. He was also a member of the Ramblin Rose and Haylofter's Square Dance Clubs in Tyler, where he met the love of his life, Sharon. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Charlotte Simpson and brother, Gayland Crockett. Mr. Crockett is survived by his wife, Sharon Crockett of Lindale; 2 sons, Adam Crockett and wife, Pam of Lindale; Barry Crockett and wife, Brenda of Lindale; sister, Connie Parker and husband, Loy of Lindale; half-sister, Pam Simpson Grooms of Arlington; half-brother, Leland Simpson of Arlington; 5 grandchildren, Hayden Crockett, Haley Crockett, Austin Garren, Torie Wood, and T.J. Wood; 2 great grandchildren, Braxton Garren and Levi Garren and many nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Randy Harris, Marty Harris, Ronnie Hunley, Clint Parker, Steven Eddy, and Stephen Hill. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas, 75701.



Services for Derris "Doc" M. Crockett, age 68 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale with Bro. Charles Gilmore, Bro. Byron Howard, Bro. Brett Wells and Bro. Gary McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Crockett went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Tyler at The Hospice of East Texas. He was born in Dallas, Texas on July 5, 1951 to Lee Roy and Betty Marjory (Tapley) Simpson. Mr. Crockett grew up in Dallas, Texas and was formerly of Dierks, Arkansas, Denton, Texas and Tyler, Texas before moving to Lindale, Texas in 1981. He graduated from Dierks High School in Arkansas and attended Cooke County Junior College. Mr. Crockett was a master carpenter by trade, and he worked for several construction companies before opening his own business, Triple C Contracting, with his two sons. He was a member of the Cross-Brand Cowboy Church where he was active in Guest Services and the Military Support Team. He was also a member of the Ramblin Rose and Haylofter's Square Dance Clubs in Tyler, where he met the love of his life, Sharon. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Charlotte Simpson and brother, Gayland Crockett. Mr. Crockett is survived by his wife, Sharon Crockett of Lindale; 2 sons, Adam Crockett and wife, Pam of Lindale; Barry Crockett and wife, Brenda of Lindale; sister, Connie Parker and husband, Loy of Lindale; half-sister, Pam Simpson Grooms of Arlington; half-brother, Leland Simpson of Arlington; 5 grandchildren, Hayden Crockett, Haley Crockett, Austin Garren, Torie Wood, and T.J. Wood; 2 great grandchildren, Braxton Garren and Levi Garren and many nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Randy Harris, Marty Harris, Ronnie Hunley, Clint Parker, Steven Eddy, and Stephen Hill. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas, 75701. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close