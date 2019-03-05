Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Scott Rhame, 73, of Arp, passed away Friday evening in Tyler on March 1, 2019.



Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and service at 2.p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler with Rev. Ken Golden and Rev. Jerry Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery in Chapel Hill.



He was born January 1, 1946 in Center to E.G. (Dock) Rhame and Avis Blount Rhame and was raised in Jefferson.



Scott was an accomplished Band Director in Rusk County.



He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nell Cornett.



Scott is survived by his wife Gloria Golden Rhame: his sons Steven of Gilmer, and Christopher and wife Shay of Whitehouse; his daughter Denise Carpenter and husband Corey of Sachse; his brother Glynn Rhame of Woodlands; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



His pallbearers will be his six nephews, Emilio Ramirez, Phillip Kirkendoll and Ransom Rhame.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas.



1011 East First Street

Tyler , TX 757013308

