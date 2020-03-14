Dennis Brooks, 66, Gardner, KS, passed Feb. 04, 2020. Celebration of Life will be 1 to 4 pm March 28, 20 VFW in Ottawa, KS. Memory cards can be mailed to Dennis Brooks PO Box 141, Olathe, KS 66051. Contributions may be made to Spastic Paraplegia Foundation. Arr: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Dennis was born Jan. 28, 1954 in Ottawa, KS to Raymond O. and Betty F. (Brumley) Brooks. He will be missed by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dennis is survived by his daughter, Mandi Denise Jeffus, Tyler, TX; grandchildren: Kaley Denise Massey, Brittany Kay and Bryan Michael Luman; great-granddaughter, Blair Masey.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2020