Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Memorial service 2:30 PM New Life Worship Center 18535 US Hwy 69 S Tyler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Denise LaSha Stanley , 36 of Bullard is scheduled for 2:30pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at New Life Worship Center, 18535 US Hwy 69 S Tyler, Texas 75703She passed away on August 26, 2019 in Tyler after a lengthy illness. Denise was born on November 23, 1982 to the late Kenneth and Dorothy Stanley of Tyler. She is proceeded in death by her grandmothers Lenora Champion, Bonnie Stanley; grandfather Tommy Stanley; brother in law Pete Ramos and infant baby brother.Denise is survived by her sister Vicki Ramos Davis and her brother in law Evan Davis of Bullard. Her Aunts Donna Stone and Grace Ann Smith of Lindale. Nieces Alexis Hicks and her husband Matthew of Tyler, Makayla Ramos and Shelby Davis of Bullard. Nephews Zachary Ramos of Bullard, Kaleb and Landon Davis of Tyler and Great Nephew Ezariah Hicks of Tyler. Denise also leaves behind a host of friends and family.Special thanks to the nursing staff and doctors of UT Health Center, 5th and 6th floors, Hospice of East Texas, Walmart 1022, DaVita Dialysis Clinic and New Life Worship Center for the wonderful outpouring of love, care and support over the last few weeks.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Worship Center Echo Youth Student Ministry. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2019

