Delwin was born September 4, 1933, at home in Flat Creek, near Athens, Texas, to Carl and Ina (Carson) Morton. Del was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Joy Butler, step-father Buddy Keeton, and brother, Tommy Morton. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brevely; his three daughters and sons-in-law, Elisa and J.L. Heard, Kara Morton, and Kristen and Jon Heard. Also survived by sisters, Carla Owen Clay & Gwyn Jeter Horn. Del was blessed with nine grandchildren that brought him much joy: Zach and Jason Heard, Taylor Smith Phillips, Hillary Smith Kelsey, Hannah Smith Manning, Corri Smith, Parker Jane Heard, Mallory Heard, and Brooks Heard. He is also survived by 8 precious great-grandchildren. Del graduated from Athens High School at the age of 16 and attended Texas Tech University. While in Lubbock, Del entered U.S.A.F. Cadet School where he graduated as the Distinguished Graduate, First in Class. He then served in the Air Force as a Lieutenant until 1958 when he received an Honorable Discharge. From a young age, Del was a risk-taker. A born entrepreneur, he had a wide variety of interests including broadcasting, venture capital, banking, manufacturing, and real estate. Del had a gift for land acquisition and development. In his career, he bought, sold or developed over 30,000 acres in Collin, Dallas and Smith counties. Del was a tenacious and unique man and despite his deteriorating health conditions in recent years, he displayed a remarkable gift and zest for meeting people, doing deals and being on-the-go. He was generous to a fault, always had a story to tell, never at a loss for words and had a bigger-than-life personality. In 1943, Del received Jesus as his personal Savior and was baptized at Central Baptist Church in Athens. His family and friends can be comforted knowing that he had found a saving grace through his belief in Jesus Christ. Above all, he cherished time with his wife and 3 daughters and their families over the years, taking many family trips and enjoying time together. His family is blessed to be sustained by numerous beautiful, fun and precious memories enjoyed with their beloved Daddy and Papa. Thank you for loving us so completely. We miss you so but look forward to a heavenly reunion not too far away. A celebration service of Del's life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 3 pm, in the chapel at First Baptist Church, 610 S. Goliad, Rockwall, TX. Special thanks to the staff at Hospice Select for providing loving care to Del during his last days at home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to at

