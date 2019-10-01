Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Delores Northen of Jacksonville, Texas, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother born July 25, 1930 in Gallatin, Texas, passed away September 26, 2019 in Tyler, Texas after a short illness.



Delores was an active member of the Corinth Road Church of Christ for 57 years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee Northen, Sr, her parents Edgar Jenkins and Jewell (Cotton) Jenkins of Gallatin, Texas, sister, Doretha (Jenkins) Thompson, and granddaughter, Piper Beth Northen.



She is survived by her children: Judy (Larry) Lanier of Tyler, Texas; Brenda (Jim) Sandborn of Portland, Michigan; Roger (Valerie McAllister) Northen of Fort Collins, Colorado; and Ricky (Gail Mabery) Northen of Little Rock, Arkansas. "Memaw" as she was lovingly called by her surviving 9 grandchildren: Laura, Emma, Nikolai, Michelle, Michael, Kobey, Chase, Brittany and Greg and she was also the great-grandmother of 20.



Funeral service is scheduled for Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville, followed by a brief graveside service at Meador Cemetery. Sam Ellis will officiate. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Autry Funeral Home.



Pallbearers will be Michael Ruby, Greg Northen, Nikolai Lanier, Chase Northen, Kobey Northen and Zac Leslie.



