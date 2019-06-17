Funeral services for Delores Ann Noland are scheduled for 10:00am Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the Chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Ford officiating. Burial and graveside services will follow at 2:00pm in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Seagoville, TX with Pastor Tim Ahlen officiating.
She passed away on June 14, 2019, Tyler. Delores was born on September 24, 1938 in Painesville, OH to the late James C. and Ila G. Lilley.
Delores loved her family and friends above all. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Tyler. She was an active member in the Red Hat Society, was extremely social (never met a stranger), and loved baking and sewing.
Delores fondly referred to as Dee by most of her friends had many jobs in her lifetime, but her most beloved was the time she spent working at Cox Grill in Tyler.
She is survived by her sister Elaine Lilley and four children, Donald Noland Jr. and wife Cindy, Dawn Lynne Ramirez, Darla Noland, and Denise Hannon and husband Scott. As well as numerous grand children and great grand children.
In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by baby sister Jenette Marie Lilley and her oldest daughter Deborah A. Smiciklas.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Donald Noland III, Patrick Noland, Timothy Noland, Joseph Usry II, Benjamin Usry, Robert Pate III, Steven Noland, and Dalton Hill.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Lloyd James Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to William Booth Apartments or the Salvation Army, 601 Golden Road Tyler, TX 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 17, 2019