Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration for the life of Delois Swanson Overshown, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 12 Noon at Higher Heights Baptist Church with Rev. L. R. Davis eulogist. Interment will be held in Corinth Cemetery, Bullard under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Delois Swanson Overshown was born to the late P. R. and Zeffa Mae Swanson on September 16, 1943. She passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.



Delois attended Tyler Schools and worked as a Food Service Worker at East Texas Medical Center and U.T. Health Center.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Waymon Overshown, and two brothers.



She leaves as survivors, two children, Mary Lois Overshown and Gary Overshown. Three grandchildren, one great grandchild and one Godson. Two sisters; Alice Faye Davis and Joyce Swanson; one brother, David Lee Swanson and a host of relatives and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home 1-8:00 PM.

