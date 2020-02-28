Funeral services for Ms. Delicia Ann Smith, 43, Tyler is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Sedrick L. Moore as eulogist. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Ms. Smith died February 23, 2020. She was born January 8, 1977.
Ms. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, David and Delois Johnson Smith. Survivors include 1 sister, Kerri (James) Branch, and 1 nephew, Gavin Branch. both of Powder Springs, GA.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020