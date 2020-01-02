Deborah Sue Terry Jordan, 69, of Troup, passed away on December 28, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. She was born December 9, 1950, in Jacksonville, Texas to the late James Rudolph Terry and Mary Linkinhoker Terry.
Funeral services for Deborah will be 10:00 am, Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, with Reverend Steven Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Jordan was retired from Brookshires in Whitehouse, where she worked as the deli manager. She loved her family with all her heart.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, James and Ola Terry, parents, Rudolph Terry and Lillian Campbell, stepfather, Chuck Campbell, husband, Michael Douglas Jordan, and sister-in-law, Kathy Terry.
She is survived by her brother, James Terry of Troup; nephew, J.T. Terry of Troup; niece, Megan House and husband Todd of Frankston; great-niece, Adah Terry of Arp; and great-nephew, Ransom Terry of Arp.
Pallbearers will be James Terry, Sr., James Terry, Jr., Ransom Terry, Todd House, Carl House, Jamie Wright, and Danny Kemp, III.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020