Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684

Funeral services for Deborah Renee' Howard, 60, Troup, will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, with Reverend Mike Rice and Reverend Sam Jones officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery near Arp.



Mrs. Howard passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born October 2, 1959 in Overton to the late Chester Throne Lyles and Edith Ann Whisenhunt Lyles Starkes. She graduated Arp High School and attended Tyler Junior College and married David C. Howard September 11, 1989 in Whitehouse. She owned and operated 3D Construction Company and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Arp. She loved to decorate her home and work in her yard. She was the mother Hen of the entire family.



Besides her father, she is also preceded in death by her son, Stathen Heath Shuttlesworth, sister, Melissa K. 'Missy' Lyles Gillispie, paternal grandparents, W.W. and Flossie Lyles, and maternal grandparents, J. J. and Leo Whisenhunt and step- sister, Susan Denman.



Survivors include her husband of 30 years, David Howard of Troup; her mother and stepfather, Edith and E. C. Starkes of Troup; a brother, Randall 'Dugan' Lyles and wife Casey of Overton; two stepsisters, Sunni Starkes, of Athens, and Sonja Barrett of Burleson; 2 sisters-in-law Angie Tucker of Whitehouse and Sharon Tempelton of Bakersville, California. Nieces and nephews, Colton Lyles, Camryn Lyles and Lee Gillispie; great-niece, Rylee Lyles and several cousins.



Pallbearers will be David Kinsler, Mark Hayes, Cary Seale, Jon Farrell Lyles, Caden Svoboda and Jerry Paul Wilson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Andrews, Monte Whisenhunt, and Todd Lyles.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Saturday, November 23rd.



