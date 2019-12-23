Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Visitation 2:45 PM New Covenant Church 4402 Watson Street Tyler , TX View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM New Covenant Church 4402 Watson Street Tyler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of life will be held for Debby Salts at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at New Covenant Church, 4402 Watson Street, Tyler, Texas 75701. The doors will open at 2:45 p.m. for fellowship and snacks.



Debra Ann Barnhill Salts was born January 15, 1962 in Morristown, NJ. She had been a resident of Tyler for 37 years, formerly living in San Antonio. She majored in Horticulture, and worked in floral design for over 35 years. Debby was the co-founder of "Salt with a Mission" ministries. She was talented in arts and crafts.



She went to be with the Lord at the age of 57 on December 16, 2019.



Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Tod Salts of Tyler; two daughters, Sarah Salts and Rebekah Lange; parents, Don & Flossie Barnhill; identical twin sister, Peggy Nick; sister, Carolyn Shunk; brother, John Barnhill; three grandchildren, Isaac, Abigail and Selah, along with multiple foster grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.



If desired, memorials may be made to Salt with a Mission, P O Box 794, Tyler, Texas 75710 or ALS Association, Texas Chapter, 4939 DeZavale, Suite 105, San Antonio, Texas 78249.



A celebration of life will be held for Debby Salts at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at New Covenant Church, 4402 Watson Street, Tyler, Texas 75701. The doors will open at 2:45 p.m. for fellowship and snacks.Debra Ann Barnhill Salts was born January 15, 1962 in Morristown, NJ. She had been a resident of Tyler for 37 years, formerly living in San Antonio. She majored in Horticulture, and worked in floral design for over 35 years. Debby was the co-founder of "Salt with a Mission" ministries. She was talented in arts and crafts.She went to be with the Lord at the age of 57 on December 16, 2019.Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Tod Salts of Tyler; two daughters, Sarah Salts and Rebekah Lange; parents, Don & Flossie Barnhill; identical twin sister, Peggy Nick; sister, Carolyn Shunk; brother, John Barnhill; three grandchildren, Isaac, Abigail and Selah, along with multiple foster grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.If desired, memorials may be made to Salt with a Mission, P O Box 794, Tyler, Texas 75710 or ALS Association, Texas Chapter, 4939 DeZavale, Suite 105, San Antonio, Texas 78249. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 23, 2019

