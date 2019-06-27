ALBA - Funeral services for Dayna Jill Russom McManus, of Alba, are scheduled for 10 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, Alba, with Bro. Byron George officiating, under the direction of Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba.
Burial will be in Pilgrim Rest No. 2 Cemetery, Golden.
She was born August 13, 1959, in Andrews, Texas, to the late Ernest Cecil "Poppy" and Margaret Sue Sherwood Russom. Mrs. McManus passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, in a Tyler hospital. She lived most her life in Alba. She graduated from Alba-Golden High School Class of 1978. She married Randy McManus April 13, 1981. Dayna was a pre-school teacher at Alba-Golden and worked many years at Golden Grocery. She served on the Board of Directors of Alba-Golden Credit Union.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Randy McManus; son, Jake and wife Megan McManus; daughter, Suzun McManus; brother, Neal Russom; sisters-in-law, Denise McManus and Cindy McManus; grandchildren Daylan McManus, Mason Jones, Cullen McManus, and soon to arrive Willa McManus; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Melvin West, Jason Jones, Mike Hack, Jim Wainscott, Randy Russell, and Marcus Phillips.
Memorials may be made to the . Family requests that you come as you are.
Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 27, 2019