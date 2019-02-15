Obituary Guest Book View Sign





He passed away on February 11, 2019 in Flint.



David was born in Tyler and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from John Tyler High School and attended TJC. He was a long time successful business owner at Overhead Door Systems, Inc. in Tyler.



David's hobbies included: hunting, fishing, singing, cooking, and spending time with family. He took great pride in his 4 daughters, and granddaughters. David was a hard worker, loyal and would always help a friend in need.



He is survived by his loving wife Julie Thornton, his daughters Cesaleigh Mayne of Tyler, Christy Thornton of Dallas, Sheri Thornton of Tyler, and Holly Hedrick of DeCatur; grandchildren Brittany, Haleigh, Alexis, Melody; his mother Marlene Thornton; his sisters Sharon McCloskey and Kathy Woods; his brothers Dennis Thornton and Dale Thornton, and many nieces and nephews.



David is preceded in death by his father Robert Thornton.



The family will receive friends from for 1-2pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.



