Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wacasey. View Sign Service Information Croley Funeral Home 103 S. Second Street Williamsburg , KY 40769 (606)-549-1234 Memorial service 2:00 PM Croley Funeral Home 103 S. Second Street Williamsburg , KY 40769 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, David Lynn Wacasey, devoted husband and loving father to five, passed away in his sleep at age 63.



David was born December 8, 1955 in Longview, Texas to Gene and Marlene Wacasey. After an early retirement from the railroad, he completed a bachelor's degree in radiology at the University of Arkansas in 2004. During his time in DeQueen, he became a cherished member of the First Baptist Church.



David was a man filled with love for the many in his life. Music was a crucial part of his life, namely classic rock. His chili was famous among friends and family, as well as his Christmas pies.



David lived with his wife of 33 years, Cathryn, and his granddaughter Alexandra. He is survived by his wife, and children, Sundee (Johnny) Rossi, Garrett (Carly) Stanley, Amanda Wacasey, Emily (Patrick) Crane, his grandchildren Scarlett and Jett Rossi, Amelia and Garrison Stanley, Alexandra and Trent Owens, Gavin Ferguson, and Tanner Crane, his brothers Richard and Donny, and several cousins.







A memorial service will be held on June 1st, at the Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, TX at 2 PM. Friends and family are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of a dearly beloved man, husband, and father.



On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, David Lynn Wacasey, devoted husband and loving father to five, passed away in his sleep at age 63.David was born December 8, 1955 in Longview, Texas to Gene and Marlene Wacasey. After an early retirement from the railroad, he completed a bachelor's degree in radiology at the University of Arkansas in 2004. During his time in DeQueen, he became a cherished member of the First Baptist Church.David was a man filled with love for the many in his life. Music was a crucial part of his life, namely classic rock. His chili was famous among friends and family, as well as his Christmas pies.David lived with his wife of 33 years, Cathryn, and his granddaughter Alexandra. He is survived by his wife, and children, Sundee (Johnny) Rossi, Garrett (Carly) Stanley, Amanda Wacasey, Emily (Patrick) Crane, his grandchildren Scarlett and Jett Rossi, Amelia and Garrison Stanley, Alexandra and Trent Owens, Gavin Ferguson, and Tanner Crane, his brothers Richard and Donny, and several cousins.A memorial service will be held on June 1st, at the Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, TX at 2 PM. Friends and family are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of a dearly beloved man, husband, and father. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close