David Roland Pannier died on 1 February 2020 in Tyler at the age of 69.
David is survived by his wife Kathleen of Tyler and his sons Zach of Charlotte, North Carolina and Lee of Denver, Colorado.
David was born on 23 January 1951 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Roland and Gertrude Pannier. He grew up as the youngest of 4, with 3 older sisters; Joan, Janet and Karen. David graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1973 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. David married Kathleen, the love of his life in 1972.
David was the proud grandfather of five beautiful grandchildren; Annabelle (10) and Mollie (12) of Denver, Colorado and Isla (2), Beck (8) and Ellery (10) of Charlotte, North Carolina.
David spent 33 years with the Trane company serving various engineering and leadership roles, retiring in 2009.
David's wishes were not to have a funeral or memorial. The family will be hosting an open house / life celebration on Sunday 9 February 2020 from noon to 4 p.m.
The family is grateful for the condolences, but in lieu of flowers that you please donate to one of the below charities: The Hospice of East Texas - https://www.hospiceofeasttexas.org, American Cancer Association - , Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation - https://www.tylertypeone.org, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation - https://www.jdrf.org.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020