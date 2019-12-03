Service Information Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home 1910 Hwy 31 E Athens , TX 75751 (903)-675-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

David Leonard Campbell Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 29, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Daingerfield, Texas on August 14, 1944 to James and Frances Imogene Collins Campbell. He graduated from Daingerfield High School and Tyler Junior College.



David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a dedicated servant of the Lord as Deacon at Colonial Hills Baptist Church while in Tyler and at Dogwood Church in Athens. He retired from Texas Parks & Wildlife after 46 years as a fisheries biologist and was recognized by the Governor and the Texas Legislature for his accomplishments. David was inducted into the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame and to the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in recognition of his research and dedication to improving freshwater fisheries in Texas. He also served his community for many years with the Dixie Volunteer Fire Department.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Robert Campbell, Sr.



David was a loving husband to Mickie, his wife of twenty years. He was a loving father of his children with Carolyn Campbell: David Campbell Jr. and wife Sarah of El Dorado, Arkansas, Chris Campbell and wife Lisa of Paris, Amy Parker and husband Brian of Delaware, Ohio, and stepfather of John Schoonover Jr. of College Station, Wesley Schoonover of Athens, Kathryn Knighton and husband Chase of Denver, Colorado, and Amy Schoonover of Dallas. He was also proud granddad of Victoria, Ariel, Nathan, Andrew, Morgan, Lily and Abbey, and brother of Molene Tidwell and husband Bill, and brother-in-law of Glenda Campbell and Sheri Osborn. He loved and cherished numerous nieces and nephews and other family.



Pallbearers are John Billings, Allen Forshage, Gene McCarty, Tony Owens, Mike Ray and Ron Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be Rex Raines, Ron Shaw and Bill Tidwell.



Visitation will be held on Monday evening, December 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Autry's Carroll-Lehr funeral home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Dogwood Church in Athens. Burial to follow at 3:30 PM at Bradfield Chapel Cemetery in Dangerfield, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Henderson County, PO Box 621, Athens, TX 75751 and to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2019

