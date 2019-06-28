Funeral services for David Hicks, Jr., 64, of Whitehouse, will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Mr. Hicks was born March 5, 1955, in Kingsville, Texas, to the late David Larry Hicks, Sr. and Marjorie Ann Tupa Hicks. He passed away on June 24, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. He worked for Omega Healthcare and he loved taking care of his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife Betty Sue Bain Hicks.
Survivors include his son, David L. Hicks, III of Whitehouse; daughter, Kelli Dykes and husband, Jessie of Arp; mother-in-law, Thelma Bain of Fort Worth; sister, Sandra Evans and husband Todd of Whitehouse; brothers, Daniel Hicks of Troup, Ty Hicks of Troup; 3 grandchildren, Bry-Ann Dykes, Tommy Dykes and Kinley Dykes.
Pallbearers will be Mike Covey, Jessie Dykes, Ryan Rost, Daniel Hicks, Jr., Steven Deaton and Carl Deaton.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the funeral home.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 28, 2019