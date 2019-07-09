Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of life and visitation for David Kent Exum, 71, of Tyler is scheduled for 6 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. The family will have a private graveside service at the Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.



He passed away on July 6, 2019 in Tyler.



David was born on February 26, 1948 in Tyler to the late James Arthur Exum, Sr. and Mildred Kent Exum. He was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. He was the long-time owner of Exum's Paint and Wallpaper, and for the past 20 years, owner of Exum's Waterproofing and Masonry Restoration. He enjoyed being the local expert on all matters waterproofing. He and his hardworking team beautifully restored numerous historical buildings in Tyler.



David was a gifted athlete throughout his life. He was a star high school football player and runner. He was an avid lap and open water swimmer. He participated in various swimming competitions through the years and was a member of the American Swimming Association and US Masters Swimming. He also enjoyed rock climbing trips with his wife Rosario. He was an active member of Ambucs for many years, serving in various roles from treasurer to vice president.



He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosario Exum; daughter, Vanessa Bica and husband, Ion of Charlotte, NC; son, Abraham Exum and wife, Angela of San Antonio; and grandchildren Gwen, Eric, and Lily Bica and Isabelle and Josephine Exum. He is also survived by his brother, Jim and wife, Mary Ann Exum of Tyler; nephews Art Exum and Craig Kier; sister-in-law, Elvira Padilla of Dallas; nieces Adani and Bella; and many Padilla family in-laws.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tyler Area Ambucs, 5380 Old Bullard Rd, Suite 600, No 230, Tyler, TX 75703.



