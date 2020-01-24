Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

David Earl Burnett, age 72 passed away November 10, 2019 in Tyler. He was born January 7, 1947 in Wichita Falls, Texas. David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Teena Burnett, and two sons, Ricky Burnett and his wife Leslie, of Port Orchard, Washington and Michael Burnett of Tyler. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Becca, Faith and Jacob of Washington State and two sisters, Pat Beck and Cheryl Germany-Higgins both of Tyler. He was preceded in death by mother, Ann Gilbreath and his "Pop" Gil Gilbreath. David is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart. He Served four years with distinction as a Navy Corpsman and served with the Marines in Vietnam. He was wounded in the Battle of Hue during the Tet Offensive in February of 1968. After his release from the service, he became a superb high school teacher for 26 years, winning Teacher of the Year twice at Chapel Hill High School. He will be fondly remembered for his wit, his genuine laughter and his love for art, drawing and computers. Even after he lost his leg, David had such a positive attitude. His love for Jesus, his Lord and Savior, gave him great hope and always a kind word. He loved football and had many a lively conversation with Pat about their beloved Cowboys. David's Memorial Graveside service will be held 2 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Tyler Memorial Cemetery, on Hwy 64 W. Memorials may be made to Texas s, P.O. Box 130727, Tyler, Texas, 75713.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.