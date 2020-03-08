Services for David E. Outland, 51, of Flint will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard Luna officiating.
Mr. Outland passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in New Mexico. He was born March 31, 1968 in Los Angeles, California to Lonnie Edward Outland and Wynett C. Collins (Outland).
David was a member of Gagmen RPG Podcast. He graduated from Whitehouse High School and attended UT Tyler. He was a brazier at Trane for 20 years. He was a wonderful person and the rock of his family.
He is survived by his loving father, Lonnie; sister, Tammy; step-mother, Mary; brother-in-law, Rick and many other family members who miss him terribly.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020