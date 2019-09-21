Service Information Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103 (903)-567-4111 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for David D. Feagin, 63, of Crandall, will be 3 pm Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Eubank Funeral Home, Canton, with Doug Feagin Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Holly Springs Cemetery, Martins Mill, TX.



Mr. Feagin passed away September 19, 2019 in Seagoville. He was born December 10, 1955 to Windol Douglas and Beth Ann Shaw Feagin.



David was a Christian by faith. He retired from Carrier Air Conditioning after 40 years of service. David loved being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley. He was a precision marksman and loved to travel.



Mr. Feagin is preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his son, Heath Feagin of Crandall; daughter, Myranda Feagin of Tyler; son, Chance and Ashley Feagin of Tyler; grandson, Payton Feagin of Athens; brother, Doug and Durenda Feagin of Henderson; and numerous nephews and other relatives.



Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 21, 2019

