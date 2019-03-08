Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Alan Tomlinson. View Sign

David Alan Tomlinson was born on October 24, 1959 to Ronald Gene Tomlinson and Wilma Tomlinson Watkins in Dallas, Texas. He passed away suddenly on March 5, 2019.



David was raised in Tyler, Texas and was a 1978 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1982. David worked in the oil and gas industry and was currently Company Director of Cosmetics for Drug Emporium.



David married Kay Morris in 1988 at Friendly Baptist Church in Tyler. To this union twin sons were born, Brian David and Blaine Alan Tomlinson. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his sister Donna Ellis. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Kay and their sons Brian and Blaine; sisters: Linda Tidwell and husband Kevin, Susan Coolbaugh and husband Scott; nieces: Heather Jeffrey and spouse Casey, Chandler Coolbaugh and Presley Ellis; nephews: Brett Tidwell and Tyler Coolbaugh. He is also survived by his stepfather, Edgar Watkins, and many members of the Morris family.



Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview Friday March 8, from 6:00-8:00 pm. A Celebration of David's life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 9, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rosewood Park.



