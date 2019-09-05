Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Darrell Glenn Clakley ("Paw"), 65, of Tyler, Texas was called home on August 31, 2019, with his family beside him. He was born in Frankston, Texas on May 31, 1954, before moving to Houston, Texas as a child, he later returned to the East Texas area where he graduated from John Tyler High School in 1972 and the



Darrell worked for the United States Postal Service for 44 years and had a passion for freelance photography, leading various non-profits such as Boy Scouts, Liberty Hill Cemetery, Chapel Hill Baseball Association, and Gold Wing motorcycle club, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Darrell was a dedicated Alabama fan, strong supporter of everything Elvis, and loved watching baseball.



Darrell is preceded in death by his father, Solomon Levi Clakley, Jr. and sister Sheila Clakley Steele.



He is survived by his mother June Clakley of Tyler, sister Diane and husband Dennis Chapman, sister Janelda Kelly, and sister Dixie and husband Gary Rachell. He is also survived by his children: son Leslie and wife Ronda Clakley, daughter Wendy Clakley Sharp, son Garon and wife Stephanie Clakley, daughter Maigan and husband Carlos Lopez, son Jonathan and wife Selene Clakley, son Tyler and wife Taylor Clakley, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held to celebrate the life of Darrell Clakley at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston, Texas on Friday September 6th from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral service at 10 a.m. at Autry Funeral Home on Saturday September 7th.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvest Time Church in memory of Darrell Clakley.



