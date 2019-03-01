Funeral services for Mr. Darrel Dean Ates, 78, of Winona are scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019, 12 Noon at Powell Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Stuart Holmes eulogist. Interment will be held in Waters Bluff Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Darrel Dean Ates was born July 23, 1940 to Oscar Ates and Terrell Phillips Ates in Tyler, Texas. He was a 1959 graduate of Weldon High School in Gladewater. He also attended DeVry Institute and received a degree in engineering.
He professed Christ and was a lifelong member of Powell Chapel Baptist Church.
Darrel was united in Holy Matrimony to Mary Lee Hicks in 1963.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Survivors include wife Mary Ates; daughter Jannice Murphy and sons Fredrick Ates, Sedrick Ates, Darrel Ates, Jr. and Alvin Ates. One brother John Ates. Fifteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019