TYLER - Daron E. Hickman, born February 5, 1967 entered eternity on September 9, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Brushy Creek UMC, 11262 E. FM837, Palestine, TX 75803.
Those who knew Daron have lost a shining light. He will be missed everyday by his father, Mack Hickman, mother, Beverly Hickman, sister, Dawn Repka, brother-in-law, John Repka, nephew, Nicholas, nieces Natalie and Stephanie, aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many dear friends.
Daron graduated from Texas A&M University as a Systems Analyst. He was a member of the East Texas Beekeepers Association and loved the Brushy Creek UMC. Some of his passions included music of many genres, playing guitar, beekeeping, reading, Aggie football, helping others in any way he could, and working with Master's Men in the NASCAR Ministry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Master's Men by going online to the donations page at mastersmen.com, or by check to Master's Men, PO Box 797363, Dallas, TX 75379.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph from Sept. 16 to Sept. 28, 2019