Service Information Boren-Conner Funeral Home 750 S. Jackson Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-2213 Send Flowers Obituary

"Loving Wife, Wonderful Mother, Adored Grandmother"



Darleen Fay Black, 83, went to her eternal home in heaven on December 5th, 2019. She was born August 30, 1936 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Norman and Dorothy Nelson, the oldest of three children. Darleen graduated from Central High School in 1954 and attended the University of North Dakota where she was active in the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and met future husband, Don Black.



Darleen and Don were married on June 15, 1957 in Grand Forks, North Dakota and moved to Fargo in 1960, where they raised their three children. Darleen held the role of Chief Financial Officer at the North Dakota Grain Inspection for 15 years until she joined her husband at Black Financial Services working in employee benefit consulting for 20 years. Darleen and Don moved their business to Avon, Minnesota in 1992, where they enjoyed sharing their lake home with family and friends. After retirement, they spent winters in Emerald Bay, a golf community near Tyler, Texas, making everlasting memories and friendships.



Darleen enjoyed traveling, golf, playing bridge, mahjong and virtually any activity that was shared with family and friends. Her joy was in entertaining and socializing. Whether in business or in retirement, she loved to host and gather people together.



She is survived by her husband and best friend of 62 years, Don Black; her sister, Lois Bry of Atlanta, GA; her son, Richard Black of Winthrop, MN; her daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Tom Chevins of Dallas, TX and Margo and Allen Scepaniak of Avon, MN; ten grandchildren: Jordan Black, Austin Black, Tiffany and Brett Alexander, Nicole Chevins, Amanda Scepaniak, Alex and Lauren Scepaniak, Ashley and Ben Christen and great-grandchild, Josh Scepaniak.



The Memorial Service celebrating Darleen's life will be at Emerald Bay Community Church on, December 14th, at 1:00 pm. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in Avon, Minnesota on June 14th, 2020.



If desired, memorials may be made to either:



Emerald Bay Community Church: 60 LaSalle Road, Bullard, TX 75757 -



Hospice of East Texas - Homeplace: 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 -

"Loving Wife, Wonderful Mother, Adored Grandmother"Darleen Fay Black, 83, went to her eternal home in heaven on December 5th, 2019. She was born August 30, 1936 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Norman and Dorothy Nelson, the oldest of three children. Darleen graduated from Central High School in 1954 and attended the University of North Dakota where she was active in the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and met future husband, Don Black.Darleen and Don were married on June 15, 1957 in Grand Forks, North Dakota and moved to Fargo in 1960, where they raised their three children. Darleen held the role of Chief Financial Officer at the North Dakota Grain Inspection for 15 years until she joined her husband at Black Financial Services working in employee benefit consulting for 20 years. Darleen and Don moved their business to Avon, Minnesota in 1992, where they enjoyed sharing their lake home with family and friends. After retirement, they spent winters in Emerald Bay, a golf community near Tyler, Texas, making everlasting memories and friendships.Darleen enjoyed traveling, golf, playing bridge, mahjong and virtually any activity that was shared with family and friends. Her joy was in entertaining and socializing. Whether in business or in retirement, she loved to host and gather people together.She is survived by her husband and best friend of 62 years, Don Black; her sister, Lois Bry of Atlanta, GA; her son, Richard Black of Winthrop, MN; her daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Tom Chevins of Dallas, TX and Margo and Allen Scepaniak of Avon, MN; ten grandchildren: Jordan Black, Austin Black, Tiffany and Brett Alexander, Nicole Chevins, Amanda Scepaniak, Alex and Lauren Scepaniak, Ashley and Ben Christen and great-grandchild, Josh Scepaniak.The Memorial Service celebrating Darleen's life will be at Emerald Bay Community Church on, December 14th, at 1:00 pm. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in Avon, Minnesota on June 14th, 2020.If desired, memorials may be made to either:Emerald Bay Community Church: 60 LaSalle Road, Bullard, TX 75757 - emeraldbaychurch.org Hospice of East Texas - Homeplace: 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 - hospiceofeasttexas.org Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close