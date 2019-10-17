Daren Dean Hanson died in his home in Tyler on September 26, 2019. He was 40 years old.
He was born on April 30, 1979 in Moline, Il. to Dean Hanson and Marlene Rogers.
Daren is survived by his mother, Marlene Rogers of Palm Springs, CA.; father and step-mother, Dean and Karen Hanson of Tyler; sister, Kim Hanson of Denver, CO; brother and sister-in-law, Sean and Michelle Hanson of Longview, TX; nephews, Michael and Matthew Hanson of Longview, TX and niece, Rio Hanson of Denver, CO; aunts and uncles, Bill and Wanda Vaughn, Bill and Lois Humphries, Glenda Weaver, Margaret Richardson, Larry Hanson and Tom Gould; cousins, Lance, Ryan, Sara, Melissa, Amy and many more.
He was predeceased by his best friend, his dog, Max! Grandparents, Marvin and Ann Gould, Donald and Laura Hanson and aunt, Kathy Conover.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with Pastor Darryl Crawford officiating.
Donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler, Texas 75702
Thank you to all of his friends that have shared all of the great memories of Daren with the family.
He will be missed dearly! To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019