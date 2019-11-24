Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Denton Woman's Club Building 610 Oakland St, Denton , TX Send Flowers Obituary

Everyone loved Darby! Darby Barrow Brady passed away at her home in Tyler on November 7, 2019. Darby was born in Patuxent, Maryland on October 18, 1950, the daughter of Welby and Betty Ann Williams. After Welby's death, Betty Ann married Frank Barrow of Denton and Darby and her two sisters were adopted by Frank.



Darby had a lifelong love of performance, which she displayed as a cheerleader at Denton High School and as an actress in both the Denton Community Theater and on stage at Texas Woman's University, where she earned a degree in nursing.



While pursuing her nursing career at Parkland Hospital, Darby met her husband, Ernie Brady. The couple made their home in Tyler. As the couple's family grew, Darby, the dedicated wife and mother, retired from teaching nursing but continued to devote much of her time to serving others in the Tyler area. She worked tirelessly with All Saints School including enjoyable, fund raising events and the Alzheimer's community. She lobbied the state of Texas for child car seat laws and pioneered a program to provide free car seats for families in need. She taught health science and occupation classes at Robert E. Lee High School, inspiring many of her students to pursue careers in healthcare. Her husband, of 46 years, relates when seen by her former students at the hospital he is only "oh your Darby's husband". These are only a few of the causes she supported over the years.



Darby never tired of performing personal acts of kindness and generosity, big and small, for friends, family, and people she had never met. If she saw a need, she would fill it. She always felt that life had given her more than her share, and nothing gave her more pleasure than helping someone else.



Darby was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Betty Ann Barrow; her son, Trey Brady; her brother, Mark Williams; and her sisters, Wendy and Candy Barrow. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Ernest L. Brady, Jr.; her daughters, Kelsey and Alison; her grandchildren, Jayce, Brady, Judson (Goose), and Lacey; her sister-in-law, Cindy; her brothers, Mike and David; her nieces, Kate, Robin, Amy, and Che; and her nephews, Cory, Kent, Brian, Clay, and Brady.



Darby's family has asked that those who wish to honor her memory with a donation give to the cause or . Darby, herself, gave generously to the Alzheimer's Foundation and to Type 1 diabetes research.



