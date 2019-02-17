Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Services for Danny Richard Crosslin Sr., 77, of Tyler, will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Park Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Noonday Cemetery in Noonday under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Crosslin passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Tyler. He was born June 3, 1941 in Gans, Oklahoma to Opie Richard Crosslin and Kathleen Alice Metheney Crosslin.



Danny attended Flint Baptist Church and graduated from Deer Park High School. He was self-employed for most of his life.



Danny is survived by his loving family including his wife, Chuckie Crosslin; his brother, Donald Crosslin Sr.; his daughter, Cheryl Conner; his sons, Danny Crosslin Jr., Darryl Crosslin and Steven Crosslin; and his nine grandchildren, Sterling Crosslin, Blake Conner, Brandon Conner, Chelsea O'Donnell, Shane O'Donnell, Nicole O'Donnell, Catherine O'Donnell, Edel O'Donnell, and Shannon O'Donnell.



Pallbearers will be Donald Crosslin Sr., Danny Crosslin Jr., Steven Crosslin, Blake Conner, Brandon Conner, Joe Culpepper and Johnny Mulholland.



7525 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler , TX 75703

