Funeral services for Danny Frank LaFaitt, 68, of Whitehouse, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday,



November 8, 2019 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Brother Gib Baskerville officiating. Burial will follow at the Whitehouse Cemetery.



Danny Frank passed away on November 2, 2019.



He was born on April 6, 1951 in Jacksonville to the late William Frank and Faye Birdwell LaFaitt.



He was retired but self employed carpet binder. He loved bluegrass, his antique cars and most of all spending time with his family and loved ones.



Danny Frank is survived by sons, Shane LaFaitt and Dustin LaFaitt of Whitehouse; daughter Wendy LaFaitt of Whitehouse; grandchildren, Rylan LaFaitt and Lauren LaFaitt; sisters Rita Prinkey of LaRue, Charlene Brittain of White Oak, and LeAnn Livingston of Kansas; in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Lydia Ann LaFaitt and brother William Frank LaFaitt Jr.



The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Pallbearers will be Heath McMichael, Chris Little, Jason Carlile, David Burch, Jay Morris, Jason Stainback, and Shad Coats.



In lieu of flowers, with the holidays drawing near, please consider a donation to a local charitable cause ex. Path, angel tree, food bank, etc. in memory of our dad.



