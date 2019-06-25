A graveside service for Danny A. Davis, 82, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, with Rev. Dennis Cable officiating, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Davis passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Tyler. He was born February 2, 1937 in Mexia, Texas to Elbert Davis and Evelyn Elaine Barkouski Davis.
Danny graduated from Jefferson Davis High School. His favorite hobby was gardening, but he spent countless hours helping others fight addiction.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Freddie Davis; and two brothers, Sammy Davis and Johnny Davis. He is survived by his loving family including his children, Cathy Harper and husband Ronnie, Jimmy Davis, and Beverly Davis; grandchildren, Michael Harper, Jennifer Smith and husband Matthew.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Salvation Army of Tyler, 633 N. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 25, 2019