Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Danville Cemetery Kilgore , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Daniel Terry Oller, Sr., 79, Liberty City, are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Danville Cemetery in Kilgore with Brother Randy Sceroler officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.



Mr. Oller passed away, Monday, October 14, 2019 in Tyler. He was born August 27, 1940 in Rusk County to the late Luther and Maggie Oller. He graduated from London High School in 1958. He married the love of his life, Judy Gayle Thompson on January 28, 1961 and they were married for 58 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965 in the 1st Missile Battalion, 62nd Artillery. He retired from Eastman Chemical after 32 years of service. After his retirement he worked for Bradshaw State Jail as a electronics and woodshop teacher. He was a Docent and Board Member at the London Museum. He was a former Scout Master, sports official and little league coach. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, playing golf and spending time with his family.



Besides his parents, Mr. Oller was also preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Kirkpatrick and 2 brothers, Glen Williams and Eugene Oller.



Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Judy Thompson Oller of Liberty City; son, Daniel Terry Oller, Jr., of Ft. Worth, daughter, Leigh Oller Merritt and husband, Rodney of New London; granddaughter, Ashleigh Bozeman of Liberty City, granddaughter, Hannah Merritt of New London; great-grandson, Silas Ostrander of Liberty City; a sister, Danita Utsman of Amarillo and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Rodney Merritt, Larry Lee Thompson, Jamie Thompson, Wyatt Thompson, Ken Posey and Braedon Thompson.



Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel in Overton.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the London Museum at P.O. Box 477, New London, TX. 75682.



Online registration and condolences are available at

Graveside services for Daniel Terry Oller, Sr., 79, Liberty City, are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Danville Cemetery in Kilgore with Brother Randy Sceroler officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.Mr. Oller passed away, Monday, October 14, 2019 in Tyler. He was born August 27, 1940 in Rusk County to the late Luther and Maggie Oller. He graduated from London High School in 1958. He married the love of his life, Judy Gayle Thompson on January 28, 1961 and they were married for 58 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965 in the 1st Missile Battalion, 62nd Artillery. He retired from Eastman Chemical after 32 years of service. After his retirement he worked for Bradshaw State Jail as a electronics and woodshop teacher. He was a Docent and Board Member at the London Museum. He was a former Scout Master, sports official and little league coach. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, playing golf and spending time with his family.Besides his parents, Mr. Oller was also preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Kirkpatrick and 2 brothers, Glen Williams and Eugene Oller.Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Judy Thompson Oller of Liberty City; son, Daniel Terry Oller, Jr., of Ft. Worth, daughter, Leigh Oller Merritt and husband, Rodney of New London; granddaughter, Ashleigh Bozeman of Liberty City, granddaughter, Hannah Merritt of New London; great-grandson, Silas Ostrander of Liberty City; a sister, Danita Utsman of Amarillo and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Rodney Merritt, Larry Lee Thompson, Jamie Thompson, Wyatt Thompson, Ken Posey and Braedon Thompson.Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel in Overton.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the London Museum at P.O. Box 477, New London, TX. 75682.Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close